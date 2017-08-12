What is a professional Bucket Lister?

For those of you that have been here for a bit, you may recall that I’ve become a professional bucket lister. But what does a professional bucket lister do? And just as important, what’s the benefits package like?
I should probably start by saying that this isn’t a made-up term like househusbandology (which I DID create, and I’m sure it’ll catch on as well as vexillology and scientology once I track down famous influencers like Sheldon Cooper and Tom Cruise to help spread the word).
Broadly speaking, a professional bucket lister is someone who selects projects and tries to accomplish them. But that’s not a very helpful definition. The same could be said of activists or architects or even authors, (and that’s just the “a” professions). We bucket listers are something else entirely.
I’m not doing a very good job of explaining what I’m doing here. Let’s try again.
Dinner with Dracula
Maybe if I explained a recent project it’ll get a little clearer.
I was determined to have dinner with Dracula. Not one of those dinner’s where a guy with white paint on his face, a dusty cape, and a fake set of fangs suggests that you try the Beef Wellington because it’s extra bloody. I’m talking about the real deal. And since we’re in the “social proof” era, I would need plenty of photographic evidence. Again, not the grainy, out of focus Loch Ness Monster/Sasquatch/photoshopped alien stuff that the National Enquirer would gobble up in a heartbeat. I’m talking about quality images. Something worthy of at least a dozen likes on Instagram or Facebook.
Monica and I wandered all over Romania, looking through castles, exploring caves, and sneaking into ancient crypts. Our quest to check this item off the bucket list was awesome. However, in the end, no dinner with Dracula.
But we did have appetizers. I have photos. No paid actors. Me sitting at a table with clearly identified Dracula. He has a real bite.
Willing Suspension of disbelief
Why is “dinner with Dracula” on the bucket list? For the longest time, cold hard facts dictated my actions. As a surgeon, my job was to collect and analyze the right data, reach a logical diagnosis, and perform the intervention most likely to lead to an optimal outcome. I would get irritated when someone would try to suggest something “outrageous.” Immortality by drinking from a fountain of youth? Cure disease with prayer? Don’t be ridiculous.
In my world, we cured with cold hard steel. Medication was fine. So long as we strictly adhered to the practices of evidence-based medicine. Things like faith and magic and mystery were best confined to pages of books or the movie screen.
In many ways, I am still guided by these rational principles. However, I’ve recently begun to appreciate that there is more to life than I’ve learned in classrooms or operating rooms. I’ve begun to write. And as I learn more about writing, I recognize that the “willing suspension of disbelief” is a critical component of the process.
A gifted author creates a world that is easy for us to immerse ourselves in. We understand and sympathize with characters because what they do or happens to them is believable. It’s realistic, even if they are fighting dragons or using magic to solve their problems.
But this is a two-way street. The reader needs to be willing to put that skeptic aside. To silence the “no way!” that alarms whenever something unusual or bizarre happens. When we read, our job is just as important as the writers. We make the magic happen.
And I have fallen in love with this magic. This magic gives meaning to life in a way that science cannot (at least for me). I’m not good at this magic stuff yet. But I’m working on it.
What does this have to do with being a professional bucket lister?
The Bucket List sprang from the colloquialism for dying, as in “he kicked the bucket.” The stuff we’ve done goes in the bucket. What’s in our bucket does not define us anymore than any of our material possessions, but what we choose to put in our buckets says something about what we value.
So my bucket list is populated with typical adrenaline junkie items like cliff diving, hiking on an active volcano, and running a marathon on all 7 continents (including Antarctica). But just as important are the outrageous and “unbelievable” adventures like dinner with Dracula, and exploring the lost city of Atlantis. (I can’t wait to tell you about Atlantis- I got to see the world’s oldest toilet ya’ll!)
What would you put in your Bucket?Before I kick my bucket, I want it brimming with a colorful, frothy concoction of the exotic and the familiar. Stuff that is challenging, and inspiring. But also magical and miraculous.Click To Tweet
When I kick my bucket, I want to create such a brilliant mess that those who follow can’t help but be inspired, maybe even educated. Or at least entertained.
This is what being a professional bucket lister means to me.
P.S. For those of you that skipped straight to the bottom to check out the Dracula photo for yourself… I’m on to you. The photo is in the next post.
Hey, stop rolling your eyes at me! You’ll get it before the next episode of Game of Thrones airs. Think of this as one of those thrilling exercises in delayed gratification. Your welcome.
I always seem to try those bucket lists. Life has been so hectic, I’m taking it one step at a time. My husband and I are using project management software to manage and check off our relationship and sexual goals. 🙂
I hear you. Life really has been hectic recently hasn’t it? I’ve been away from blogging for the past several weeks, and there is no clear end in sight.
Let me know if you have any luck with the software management (but feel free to withhold the specifics 😉 )
brave bucketlister beholds bold baubles. Kudos on mixing science, lists, and magic. I want photos of Atlantis and Dracula. 🙂
and photos you shall have my friend;)
🙂
OK, you suceeded in getting me very curious of this Dracula guy. Or, is it a woman?
I never thought about the things I wanted to accomplish, see or experience as my bucket list items. If I were to really think what would be on it, the list would be terribly long. Instead, I have ideas of what to do/see next and make that goal reality. It would be fun to list ten things to hope to achieve or experience one day! They would all involve travel, I’m afraid. 🙂
hehehe can you tell I’m trying to hone my writing skills? This month it’s maintaining an engaging level of tension. Guess it’s working;)
And if your bucket list is populated with travel items, then you have been VERY productive!
Its at times scary how often I recognize myself completely in your blogs. I am glad to see you expended your curiosity further than just the scientific cold facts. And lost your irration towards people looking with a more open, broad and maybe dreamy view to the world. And maybe become such person a bit more yourself. As long as people dont hurt people or give others false hope all is fine(as that is a big issue that I still try to fight when it comes to medical things, be open to try but dont give false hope).
Looking to the world like that makes life more full and much more fun to live. It gives you a complete view on things. I also think it makes peopke nicer when they are not only cold, fact driven people.
PS there are some remains of a sunken town in Greece. People think thats where the Atlantis myth comes from. So seeing Atlantis is not even impossible. (Although i only saw it from a boat looking down I think it still counts for my bucketlist)
Sorry for givinģ these “cold scientific facts” 😉
hehehe I wish I could say that I no longer get irritated with others when they suggest the impractical. I’m better ( no more flying instruments ;)) but I’ve gotta admit, when a local villager tells me that they have been treating their liver disease with 2 glasses of Tuica (its like the jet fuel version of moonshine), I have a difficult time keeping my mouth shut…
And Greece was our first stop on the search for Atlantis, but I don’t want to spoil any of the surprises;)
I think you’re a way better person now. The flying instrument guy would have been a person i wouldnt have kept silent to, to tell him a bit about respecting others.
I think its good to speak up your opinion, when it’s done in a respectfull way. And even in panic situations that can be the way.
I can’t always keep my mind shut either and never did when my dad was dying of cancer and all people came with so called proofed remedies.
Don’t you think that with 2 glasses of Tuica (or Palinka (Hungarian version), Rakija (Croation) the duration of a liver disease will be way less long. Although i doubt the thing cousing it to end (death) is not what they had in mind.
Love your post Gabe. I agree with that quote about kicking the bucket. These bucket list experiences are all about interacting and leaving a little piece of yourself with others and where you visit. I have a very long bucket list (travel) and the more I communicate with you, there seems to be a new addition!! I love it… 🙂
“leaving a little piece of yourself with others and where you visit…” you get it.
👍🏼
Interesting Gabe haha. Because my bucket list is just full of new countries that I want to go to. It has always been my goal and passion to travel and live in many different countries and very satisfying to be doing just that. However, of course, I keep adding countries, because the more places I experience, the more places I want to experience. And I don’t just mean stopping in a country or being in a place for a few hours or a few days, I really like living in different countries.
Maybe it all started when I left home (South Africa) at age 19 and headed out the door across the seas to new lands.
At any rate, now I see I have to start a new bucket list of the things I want to accomplish like writing a book, hang gliding or swimming across Lake Apolo in Nicaragua. Ha!
Peta
Peta, you know you are my bucket list role model right?
You and your husband suck the marrow out of your experiences, and its obvious that you aren’t in it just to check things off a list.
And please let me know when your book if available (especially the cook book, because I LOVE the photo recipes you’ve shared thus far)
You’re on a roll, Gabe, and getting better and better. 🙂 🙂 Coming along for the ride is irresistible.
hehehe you better stop Jo or my hat isn’t gonna fit anymore 😉
But I’ll do my best to make it an enjoyable ride.
Hello Gabe,
A very entertaining journey through your thoughts on how to live a fulfilling life, the wonder of magic and surrendering to the mystical…
‘The hero’s journey’ is at the heart of all good stories and if you can involve Dracula and Atlantis in there with that, you’re good to go! It’s great to see you are beginning ‘writing’ even though you are already gifted as a blogger writer.
Shall look forward to seeing your photos next post, then…
Di 🙂🙋🏻
Yes! The hero’s journey… I would have to create a character worthy o being a “hero” but this sounds like a worthy goal.
And thanks so much for your comment Di. You illustrate the value of “holding one another up” so well.
I thought you’d already know about that concept my friend. I know you will have a worthy hero bubbling away inside, waiting to be released…he or she will appear when you aren’t looking…
But grab them when they appear…
And your last comment brought a smile. That’s so kind…thank you Gabe, as you do too 💐✨💐✨
I don’t have a bucket list and have no intention of having one. I’ve already done the one thing I wanted to do before I die.
Thats awesome April!
lol good to see a science based person stretching their imagination … most of those ‘magic’ stories are tools to convey very strong morals … much thanks for the follow 🙂
stretching the imagination is probably the right way to frame it. And I’m not very flexible 😉 but I’m working on it. And I’ll be sure to keep an eye out when you return
Bucket list? Write more books. Paint more paintings. Travel more…that probably covers it.
Sounds like a great plan to me Mick. Especially since you’ve already made a great start…
Gabe you’re well on the way to creating the magical and miraculous. Dinner with Dracula (can’t wait for the photo) and exploring the lost city of Atlantis sounds like a great start. As for me, no clear bucket list goals on the near horizon but I’m loving what I’ve done so far and tomorrow is a new day! 😊 wonderful post.
Hey Miriam! based on what I’ve seen of your recent trip through the Outback, sounds like your living La Vida Loca already. And yes… tomorrow is a new day.
I love the image you chose for your bucket list post, Gabe. The rusty bucket is a perfect representation of my bucket list. I have lower standards than you do – owning a car that was built during the current century, paying cash to have the septic pumped, going to South Brewer (the next town) to eat at the taco stand. There are my dreams and goals. But I do believe if I could stay up past 9 PM there is a chance I could encounter Dracula. So we have that in common. 😉
Thanks Molly. I really enjoyed sketching this one. The model I used didn’t look nearly as rusty, so I guess we are on the same wavelength. Beauty in simplicity and authenticity. right?
So clever! But, FYI, I decided (on the occasion of a Big Birthday) that I’d rather have an Unbucket List. (I actually wrote about this in a post called “All Saints Birthday”, which I will politely NOT provide a link to) Essentially, this means I made a list of things that I will not ever do again, because I’m old enough to say “no”. Liberating, and then some!
hehehe LOVE this. and I really wish you would leave the link. I love reading your work, and this sounds like a great example to share.
I’m also old enough to say no… but guess that doesn’t mean I’ve reached the age of wisdom yet.
Aw, Gabriel. You are too kind. Here it is; I honestly think you’ll get a kick out of it. And about that ‘age of wisdom’: I’m not sure I’m there either (or will ever actually achieve it!) but I do know that getting older is sure better than the alternative! http://lutheranliar.com/all-saints-birthday/
I’m all for magic, and I think your aim to have dinner with Dracula is a fabulous one! I always wanted to go to Romania to find the haunts of Dracula – I haven’t yet and may never do. I don’t have a bucket list, because I find more pleasure at the moment in enjoying the simple things, but that may change again in time to come, who knows?
You have such a gift with words, and recreating worlds. I have to hunt for “bucket list” worthy adventures, you don’t even ned to to change out of your slippers 😉
#jealous
Hahaha, love that!!
Before I would do lunch with Dracula, I would hazard to ask who is on the menu.
And oh yeah, before a dinner with Dracula, I’d make sure my other bucket list items are crossed off.
hehehe soooo tempted to spoil it by answering your questions. I make a horrible storyteller and humorist. Always want to give away the punchline before I’ve set up the story.
Singing a duet with Tom Jones is on my bucket list…it’s a work in progress. Lovely post.
Really… pretty sure Mike Myers could hook you up. If I remember right… Austin Powers has a connect
I like to think that there is more than one kind of reality. There is the physical reality that we must acknowledge and understand, but there is also the reality that we can create ourselves through our stories and imaginations. And even though they don’t exist in the physical world, they can seem just as real to us as the things that do. I also believe that they can combine and overlap…patients who believe in the power of prayer often heal more quickly, possibly because they believe they will heal. And lonely people can feel powerfully connected to characters that exist only in books or movies. So, in the end, who’s to say what is real?
As for the bucket list, I agree that what we choose to put in ours is what matters, and says a lot about who we are as a person. Great post, Gabe!
You are absolutely right about the power of prayer, and belief. While many tend to call this the Placebo Effect, I agree with you, faith does play a part in healing, AND in our ability to enjoy life.
Interesting – I’m not sure what is going in my bucket. I’ve never been one to have deep desires of conquests or marking things off a list, but I completely admire people for making sure they get to do those things before it’s too late. Only until the last couple years have I felt like I better get on the ball and make some really good memories. I’m looking forward to the Dracula photo by the way.
Yeah I know what you mean. It wan’t until fairly recently that I’ve felt that pressure to refocus my life towards accomplishing, experiencing, and connecting with those things and people that will be meaningful and memorable (and hopefully inspiring).
I also feel like I might have built up the suspense a bit too much with the Dracula photo… But I guess we’ll have to see how it turns out
I just crossed seeing Stonehenge off my list. I know it’s very touristy to go there, but seeing it for myself was pretty awesome!
You know, I JUST finished reading a blog post about Stonehenge and it looks fascinating! Did you have to take a tour to avoid the crowds?
No, we just showed up, parked and got a shuttle bus out to the site. It wasn’t very crowded and we got some beautiful pictures. We had just watched a documentary about the way it might have been built, so seeing it up close was amazing!
Interesting, dracula is an unusual one! My daughter’s friend made her a cape that looks very dracula like. Perhaps you should borrow it and pose as Count Dracula yourself!
hehehe I would make a horrible Dracula. Aside from a fondness for poorly cooked meat and playing in the dark, I don’t have the right setup. This face is more cute than haunting 😉
Oh well…. you could be a dark angel who likes barbeques!
So I got curious about where “kick the bucket” came from in the first place. I looked it up and was a bit startled by what I found. I decided I don’t want to dwell on where the idiom came from–I’d rather do what you’re doing here, redefine it for myself.
When I think of self-worth I think of it as a bucket. It’s my bucket and it’s my job to fill it up with things and experiences that enable me to feel and find joy. When my bucket is full I’m at my maximum capability to contribute to others and the world. In the past, I’ve asked others to fill my bucket. It was THEIR job to make me feel good. When I realized that, I stopped. But in seeing it in myself I became more aware of when others demanded that I fill their bucket for them. These “drainers” asked too much of me, so I had to set up boundaries to limit what they could take. I’m more than happy to give what I can, but again: MY BUCKET=my job to manage. If I let others take too much from me, it’s not their fault, it’s my responsibility to say no and move on. Not always easy, but necessary.
I love the idea of having a “bucket list” but I just want to see it a little differently. I want to see it as the list of things I do to fill my life up with the highest quality goodness and experiences as I can. Your description of a brilliant, magical mess strikes me as simply perfect.
Angela! I love this comment. These words should really be up at the top of the post where others can see it. When my wife read through the final draft, she said so many similar things: that we’re responsible for maintaining our “buckets” and that how we choose to manage our buckets becomes a reflection of who we are as much as the stuff thats in them.
Sounds like my circle of beloved is filled with wise people.
An intriguing and worthwhile twist to the bucket list concept. I’m not much of a list keeper though, in this context.
That said, last evening as I drove home from shopping, I did finally turn down that road that I’ve always wondered about. As I completed the tour, I said, “Check that one off the list.”
So I suppose, on reflection, for me, my list is more about satisfying curiosity.
Love the bucket photo.
hehehe Robert Frost would be proud. The road less traveled by was visited, and that made all the difference.
For many, a bucket list item should be a big accomplishment or an exotic destination. And while these are worthy things to strive for, I think it’s also handy, while you’re going through life, to note smaller accomplishments and secretly note to yourself as you achieve them, “there’s another one for the bucket list.” They don’t even have to be on the list to start with, they can just be serendipitous.
BTW, to fullfill a requirement for receiving a Half Bananas award I opted to find Atlantis…
“When I kick my bucket, I want to create such a brilliant mess”
I love that, Gabe. If we had no imagination and belief in possibilities, nothing would ever be invented, there would be no unlocking of mysteries, no world of science. Who’s to say that what is fantasy has no basis in reality or won’t one day be “discovered.” There are perfectly sane people who’ve seen faeries. And in a way, does it even matter? We only get this one life and how wonderful and adventurous to spend part of it in the pursuit of the magical and fantastical. Who knows where it will lead.
And I heard in there that you’re writing… I’m intrigued.
Holy smokes! Look who got famous while I’ve been on summer vacation! WordPress Discover? Nicely done sir! Your bucket list is what my bucket list wants to be when it grows up! Still, we sure are having fun being kids, having fun and meeting goals…even if they are little ones <3
I’m equal parts impressed and inspired by your bucket-filling prowess. I’ve always thought of it as leaving behind a collection of stories people will tell of my wild and weird adventures, but I like your brilliant mess analogy better. Plus, it gives me an excuse to hoard photos and souvenirs!
I have so many things on my list; not even (nor ever) will I be remotely done! Haha! Must live forever then!