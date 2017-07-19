A few comments about building my blog community

WordPress Discover featured a recent post about Life Lessons I learned while hiking the Appalachian Trail. The dizzying trill of overlapping notifications gave me a brief glimpse of what life must be like for superstars of the blogging world. A few (OK… hundreds) clicked the follow button. But what interested me most were the new comments. I’ve learned that comments are gifts, and these gifts form the foundation for building my blog community.
I scanned through comments waiting to be approved. Blogging friends congratulating me on my newfound fame triggered involuntary smiles. If you’re willing to let me call it a mild lacrimal event (or allergies), then I’m not ashamed to admit that one beautiful blogger even forced out a few tears. And new visitors expressed stunned disbelief that anyone would just give away this much awesomeness for free. It was Christmas in July!
But a surprising number of comments were simple commands: “visit my blog,” or “follow me back” and “check out my post at www.randomwords.com/plagerized-content-that-still-isnt-very-interesting”
Kinda feels like getting used socks from one hand while the other is held out waiting for me to deposit a family heirloom. I’m not an expert, but I’m pretty sure this isn’t how holidays work (unless you consider Tax Day a holiday, then it’s exactly the same).
I’m not completely ungrateful though. After all, my spam monster has a voracious appetite.
I’m also not a blogging expert. I have only been blogging in earnest for about 6 months (prior to this, blogging was a means of keeping friends and family in the loop while I hiked the Appalachian Trail). If I’ve learned anything during these 6 months, it’s this: The comment section is where the magic happens.
How do I make the magic happen on the comment section of my blog?
I want your blogging community to grow. This means more subscribers, but more importantly, this also means more people that actually read what you write (and enjoy the images you share). The following tools have been tried and tested. They work for me, and other bloggers far more successful than myself. I’m looking forward to seeing how well they work for you too.
The 80/20 rule applies to blogging
If you’re familiar with Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter, you may have heard about the 80/20 rule. This rule implies that successful users spend 80% of their time on OTHER people’s accounts, and the remaining 20% on their own. Seems counterintuitive, right? Wouldn’t it be better to devote most of my limited time and energy to my own blog, and the rest for others?
Nope. Not unless you want the soothing sound of crickets to be a permanent theme song for your blog.
I initially thought of my time on other’s blogs as an “expense” in terms of time and energy. Now I see it as an investment. This is where I learn how to blog. What works, what doesn’t. Sometimes, a “comment conversation” with another blogger will trigger ideas for a future post. And many of my recent sketches were inspired by (or requested by) bloggers who shared something that had a powerful impact on me.
This is also where blogger relationships blossom into genuine friendships. A blogger’s blog is their virtual home. This is true whether we are professional bloggers on a mission to convert stats into cash, or humble personal bloggers journaling about our multi-faceted lives. When you welcome me to your blog, I am walking through your front door. And by the time I’ve finished reading your blog post, we’re hanging out together in the living room, ready to have a real conversation. That’s not an investment, it’s friggin fun!
How do I find the right blogs to visit?
The most successful approach for me is what I call “link frogging.” After visiting a blog that I love and leaving a meaningful comment, I read through the comments left by other bloggers. When I find interesting comments, I click on their names, which takes me straight to their site. I’ll repeat until my head starts spinning or Monica makes me stop so I can wash the dirty dishes.
Feel free to start here if you’d like, or go back through my prior posts. You’ll find hundreds of wonderful bloggers that are ready to have a “comment conversation” with you.
Pro-Tip: In my experience, Facebook blogger groups are a horrible place to meet future engaged followers. Most are only interested in your participation on their blog and will grudgingly visit yours when forced. However, I recently wrote a post highlighting a few that are remarkable exceptions.
Pro-Tip #2: Every Monday at 12PM Eastern Standard Time, WordPress hosts a Community Pool where you can leave a link and/or solicit feedback on a recent post. You’re much more likely to get a great response rate if you can leave your link early AND take the time to comment on several other blogs that interest you. (Usually several hundred to choose from each week.)
What is a meaningful comment?
Something specific that not only demonstrates that I really did read the post, but that I also appreciated it. I try to write 3 sentences. Avoid clichés. (“Great post! Thanks for sharing” is the comment version of a booger your potential new blogger friend is embarrassed to point out before awkwardly leaving you to wonder what just happened.)
I only remember 2 “rules” from a writing workshop that didn’t teach me much about writing. The first is that a gun introduced in the first act must be fired before the end of the next act, and “show don’t tell.” This post is already long enough to have multiple “acts,” but I can’t think of a way to bring guns into it so we don’t need to talk about the first rule. The second however, (“show don’t tell”) deserves some elaboration. Rather than tell a blogger that they will enjoy a visit to your blog, a good comment will showcase your talent and pique their interest. And remember, other bloggers that are “link frogging” can see your amazing comment too.
Pro-Tip: I try to leave a thoughtful and engaging comment on featured articles from WordPress Discover. For those of you interested in your Domain Authority, your comment serves as a free premium backlink. I also suspect that my comment on a featured article (which was seen and liked by the editors that choose posts featured in WordPress Discover) prompted them to promote my post.
Pro-Tip #2: I also try to leave a funny comment on theBloggess.com. Not only is this another free premium backlink, JetPack also tells me theBloggess sent an extra 200 visitors my way.
You control the conversation in your comment section
I have a difficult time remembering this, but I still think it’s good advice: The comment section is not about you. Try to respond to their comment rather than answer as an extension to your post. Just like conversations in the real world, the engaged listener who knows when to stop talking about “this one time in band camp…” is the one that gets the invite to the afterparty.
Pro-Tip: Promote other bloggers in your comment section. When a blogger asks about something that was addressed in a post you recently enjoyed, share the link with them. Becoming a Connector is ultra-awesome-Ninja-level mastery in the blogging community.
Pro-Tip #2: Change the discussion settings on your WordPress dashboard. You can elect to manually approve comments before they appear in your comment section. Also, if those awesome comments with profanity get lost in your spam folder even though you don’t want them to, you can increase the “rating” for comments. All these options and more are available from your WordPress Dashboard. (Look for Setting Tab à Discussion)
This should be enough to get you started.
(Even if it’s not, this is my best stuff. Did I leave anything out?)
For those of you that have recently joined the (Almost) Unsalvageables and are back for another helping: YOU ROCK! and I’m really looking forward to getting to know you better.
For those of you that have been following along for a while and haven’t gotten sick of me yet, you totally deserve a Snickers!
For months i’ve been hessitating to start a blog. Sometimes not knowing where to begin, sometines afraid i will do terrible and more things my mind tells me why not to. But theres also the fire to start, the stream of ideas, the boiling determination.
Thank you for helping me letting that last part grow stronger and showing and learning me all these things.
Didi! This is soooo exciting! I would totally love to be your first follower. You share such thoughtful and genuine comments when you visit here, I can only imagine what we’ll see if you take the plunge and begin a new blog.
If you do decide to start a new blog and you have questions, I (or the veteran bloggers that you’ve met here) will do what we can to help.
Have a great day Didi!
Thank you for your kind and encouraging words, they mean a lot to me.
I really appreciate the offer to help when i have questions. I am bad in asking help due to past experiences. It’s bad finding out you have to go in to battle alone when people said they’d be your support system but when you’re at your lowest find out you’re standing alone.
But i guess blog questions are a safe way to get better and learn to ask again.
I will definitely let you know when I am ready to plunge into the world of blog writing.
Keep up the good divers work.
This is amazing advice. I’ve only recently begun blogging as regularly as I can and it is somewhat daunting waters to swim in. I keep waiting for the blogger police to come along and say, ‘Ok, you’ve had your fun, now out of the pool.’
hehehe I friggin love this. I feel like I’m drowning right now as well.
Thanks so much for stopping by Mike and once things settle down a bit, I’m really looking forward to visiting your end of the blogosphere!
Thanks for this enlightening post Gabe! I’ve been blogging for a while now and you managed to tell me things I hadn’t heard before, so thanks for that! Your featured article was well written and very interesting so you deserve all the accolades and extra spam!!
Hey Debbie! Yeah, you know you’ve made it to the “big time” in the blogosphere when the quantity of your spam increases, AND the quality of those comments decreases 😉
Congratulations Gabe. That was an awesome boost. I think the 80/20 rule is great advice for new bloggers and some experienced ones too. I shall follow up on some of your other tips. Many thanks. 😊
Oh wow! Really didn’t expect the veteran bloggers already managing successful blogs to find useful tools here. Feeling chuffed.
Pretty sensible, Gabe. I certainly dislike the visitors that comment ‘Hey, visit me!’ – it guarantees that I WON’T visit them, even if they follow me at the same time. Even worse, I keep getting sent an invite to visit and follow a blogger who, to the best of my knowledge, has not even visited mine. I did go and look, and they blog on a subject that I have no interest in.
Yes, comment and engage. It is the only way.
hehehe you have all the “cool” blogging experiences. If I remember correctly, you have what I suspect is a record number of posts liked in less than a minute by one blogger as well. (wasn’t it 15-20 of your wonderful posts liked in less than a minute?)
It was. That was pretty impressive speed reading, eh?
I think I could use a few remedial speed reading courses myself. Soooo far behind already;)
Don’t worry about it, Gabe. You’re allowed to pick and choose occasionally, and no one is going to grind their teeth over you missing one or two of their posts.
This is a terrific post, Gabe, and I totally agree with you. I love comments and it is the only way I truly know if someone is engaged in my writing. And I have had steady growth from engaging in other blogs by leaving meaningful comments. I found you through “Big Up Your Blog” and have been impressed with the caliber of writers in that Facebook group so agree it is very worthwhile. I love the Bloggess and will follow your advice to engage in her blog. I don’t see her posts in my feed and I need to remedy that. Congratulations on being featured on wordpress. Are you self hosted? I
Hey Molly! Yup. I’m self-hosted. Not sure if this was really necessary for me since I don’t have plans to make money from blogging, but I’m too deep in it to change course now.
And you are so right there is something really special about BUYB. Have made quite a few meaningful connections here (including you!), and I’m learning so much. Its kinda exciting to imagine what the next 6 months will bring, right?
Congratulations on being chosen for Discover. Many great tips. I have been blogging for 3 years now, and I have made great friends through blogging and gotten to know people all over the world. I love to comment, to continue to build those relationships, however it is VERY time consuming. I work from 8-5 which leaves few hours to read through and comment on everyone I follow. Sometimes I will leave a short comment- not specific, to let the person know i was there. Quite honestly at this point it is not about the stats and the number of hits, but connecting with the people whose lives I am interested in following.
I would like to offer one piece of info to you- when you place a link in your blog and then I clicked on it, the link took me to the new page, replacing yours. This can be frustrating as I then I have to “back” to go back to the original blog, which then takes me back to the beginning of my reader, not your blog. When placing a link click the settings wheel and after entering the link URL check the box “Open link in a new tab” A small thing but one I find useful. Happy bogging!
I second the “open link in a new tab” idea. It’s so much easier on the reader.
OMG I had no idea the links I share are bumping my blog! I would hate that;) Thanks so much -I’ll go back and update-and make sure I adjust future links as well.
And I don’t know how you’re able to stay as engaged as you do with a full time job as well. I can barely blog AND take regular showers. #rolemodel
My day begins at 5:30 with coffee and blog reading, then there’s work, then there’s before bedtime blog reading and trying to keep up with photo challenges. I used to write a lot more, but it is hard!! Your # made me laugh!! Can’t say I’ve been called that before 😀
You’re spot on with all of this, Gabe. Things have changed a bit over the years, but these points are the ones that will certainly enable others to find your blog. That said, the results depend a lot of the quality and type of content of each blog. I first began blogging (not on wordpress dot com) in 2004 and moved here in 2009 – and I had a variety of different types of blog. The major thing that you need for a lot of followers is – as you say – engagement with other people, via comments in your own and their blogs, but your own posts need to have something in them that will make the visitors actually stay. That means choosing post content that the majority of people can instantly identify with. Humour is probably top of the list, particularly if it has to do with day to day mishaps. Then there are shared experiences. Travel, home, relationships, kids, pets are ones that, handled right, will bring people in and keep them there. ‘Things people have in common’ is the key.
Then you’ve a blog like my current one that, unfortunately for me, only attracts a smaller number of people (and I need to address this soon!) regardless of how much effort I put into visiting and commenting on other people’s blogs, because it is a specialist blog. Not everyone is interested in old photos or vintage stuff, let alone the art of photocolouring.
I had a popular blog some years back but couldn’t keep up with the pace of it on top of my generally poor health. The success of it in terms of number of followers was helped along by something that has now gone, unfortunately. I don’t know if you’ve ever visited the help forums here? (Hopefully you won’t have had need to.) Along with all the various technical category pages, they had an off-topic one. That was THE place, years ago, to find new followers as you could get into a conversation there with other bloggers and they’d almost always visit you.
Val thank you so much for this comment! I don’t have nearly the experience (or expertise) with respect to blog content that you do, but I know you’re right.
The comment section is a critical part of making connections with fellow bloggers, but we need to have something to grab hold of. And I suspect this is where our blog content makes the biggest difference. What to blog, how to blog, how much of our “voice” do we share? You touch on all of these questions beautifully.
And I may be heading your way for advice on keeping up with the pace of a growing blog while maintaining balance in my life. I’m getting pretty swamped here 😉
This is all excellent advice, except for the Snickers part because I can’t eat dairy. I’m gonna let it slide, though, this one time. Don’t screw up again. Okay? Hahahaha!
In all seriousness, congratulations on being discovered. That post was truly worthy of it. You know I’m all about the human connection with blogging. I don’t see the point otherwise. You mentioned The Bloggess. I have found her to be one of the most generous and supportive bloggers, especially considering that she wouldn’t have to be and people would still follow her. She’s definitely one I’d want to model myself after, not necessarily in terms of success (although that would be nice) but in terms of connection. She’s really good at keeping her readers connected to her and to each other. I love that.
Christine! Guess what, these virtual Snickers are not only lactose free, gluten free, and eco-friendly- they have zero calories! That’s right, I’m a friggin miracle worker, right?
And I’m with you when it comes to Jenny Lawson as well. I’m proud to be a groupie. Not just saying this either. I get her struggles with peopling and her heroic decision to live a Furiously Happy life.
When I grow up, I want to be her.
Congratulations Gabe. I read your article and enjoyed it. These are Insightful tips on commenting. Engaging on social media does take time but worth the while in the long run. I am not particularly keen on lengthy comments – not more than 2 or 3 sentences – though sometimes, I write pretty short statements when I can’t quite think of how to summarize my thoughts or when I’m rushed for time.
Thanks so much Jaqueline and I know what you mean. I hate staring blankly back at my screen, hoping that I will just magically be able to give semi-coherent feedback on a post I’ve really enjoyed. And then there’s those times I click the send button, only to realize that what I just shared is utter garbage, knowing that it’s out there now looking like I’ve accidentally left my zipper undone 😉
Great tips! And, congratulations! It’s so exciting to have a breakthrough like that!
I have dry seasons when it’s all I can do to keep content on my blog let alone scan through everyone else’s, but it is true, engagement is key! 😊
ahhhh yes. The dry seasons. I’ve needed to take blogging holidays as well to reset and recharge. I was really worried that no one would be around when I came back. (after all, 40 days of virtual silence is worth at least 10 years in the real world) But seeing friends swing back by and pick up where we left off is incredibly reassuring. Pretty sure this means we’ve formed meaningful connections that will withstand the annoying interruptions of real life.
Haha! You are so right: “40 days of virtual silence = 10 years.” There are some great bloggers here at wordpress that I would love to visit with in person someday. They’ve stuck around for the good articles and the not-so-great ones. I hope your blog continues to grow and thrive!
That was a great article of advice! Yes, I find a lot of inspiration more from other peoples blogs and love to learn about all sorts of different things! It’s really been a wonderful community to be a part of!
It really is isn’t it? There are still times I have to shake off the disbelief when I experience virtual strangers become real friends. Since I blog for connection and the possibility of inspiring/entertaining/educating others rather than money, meeting friends like you and sharing in our journeys becomes an incalculable reward.
So amazingly true!! I love it!!
I’ve read your blog so now please clean my car. Well, it was worth a try and I bet your spam eater wasn’t expecting it, but I did laugh out loud reading about your plethora of “follow me back” and “read my blog” comments. How does anyone think that is going to work. All tells me is 1) you didn’t read my post because you thought it would interest you. (In fact I’m not convinced you read it at all) 2) if you did read it, it clearly didn’t interest you 3) You have absolutely no interest in coming back here 4) You think your blatant lack of interest in my post is grounds enough for me to become your most ardent fan.
My own blog is pretty specific in subject matter (hill walks and their surrounding history, folklore, heritage and ways of life in the English Lake District) so I tend to spend more time promoting it to special interest groups on Facebook. Reddit etc. I have had some inspiring comment conversations both on the blog and the social media sites, which have furnished me with ideas, insights and new material.
So far among the WordPress community my experience has been the same, but I’ve also spent years playing in bands. Promoting music via Facebook, Bandcamp, SoundCloud etc. Especially in the old days of MySpace, I experienced the “like me back” brigade in force. Why? I can tell by the stats you’ve not even bothered listening to the stuff on my page yet you expect me to declare my undying devotion to something you knocked out in five minutes on GarageBand. The odd insightful remark though has had me click straight through and discover some really inventive tunes, which I ended up buying there and then.
If you strike a chord with someone, you have the basis for an ongoing shared interest. That never happens by making blunt demands.
hehehe you’re awesome. But you really don’t want me to clean your car. I’m a big believer in the restorative effects of “mudding.”
There are some great subreddits out there for us hikers aren’t there? This is a fun go-to when I’m feeling that itch to get back on the Trail.
I’m also totally taking credit for knowing a famous rockstar now – Cheers George!
And if I could make a suggestion? I’ve noticed that your Gravtar link doesn’t send me to your blog. I wonder if you might make more connections if this was updated.
This is really invaluable advice. I find myself constantly 80/20, and for a while I was beginning to question if this was right or not. Should I be spending all this time commenting and reading so many other bloggers’ posts?? And here is the answer…of course I should. Thanks Gabe.
Lorelle 😉
Hey again Lorelle! It does seem counterintuitive at first doesn’t it? It seems REALLY counterintuitive when I begin questioning whether or not I should take an extra long nap instead of heading over to my blogging friends place to catch up 😉 However, the inspiration and connections with blogger friends are real. And, in my opinion, totally worth it.
Really glad we’ve met! Can’t wait to see what the next 6 months has is store for us.
I didn’t know about the 80/20 rule, so thanks for that. It does take an investment of the blogger’s time to read, and respond meaningfully.
Congratulations on the notoriety. Much deserved!
Swee-eet! Now I know I’m on to something if I can serve up a morsel or two that even veteran bloggers like yourself can enjoy.
Cheers Maggie!
Great advice! When I first started blogging I was only concerned with my site, but now I read a lot of other blogs and enjoy interacting with other bloggers.
Hey Matthew! Thanks for stopping back by. What do you think? Have you noticed any growth in building your blog community yet?
Hey Gabe, some very good advice for us newbies. I have only been blogging for a couple months and at first, I thought you had to automatically follow anyone who followed your blog. The result was spending my time reading blogs that were of no particular interest to me. I found myself becoming a follow gatherer. Now, I am more selective with the sites I follow and can spend my time really enjoying those posts and not just clicking the like button. True, you won’t gather a hundred followers a day, but the way I see it, 10 Quality friends far out weights 100 followers.
Exactly! “10 quality friends far outweigh 100 followers.” I wish I’d learned this lesson sooner – not only saves us wear-and-tear on our clicker fingers, but makes this whole blogging thing far more fun right?
Thank you for sharing your insight and advice! I love visiting other blogs and learning about their unique experiences not only within the blogging community (especially because I only just started my own), but in life. Your 80/20 rule is great to remember in time spent off screen, too! How many more meaningful conversations would happen daily if we always remembered conversations happen when both people listen/read to understand another human’s insight instead of simply being present for self promotion? Very thoughtful provoking article, thank you!
Sweet- Welcome Carrie! Looks like you’re already off to a great blogging start (Great comment btw)
The real life corallaries to being an “active listener” are far more challenging in my humble opinion. I have to give my wife credit for “encouraging” me to keep honing my listening skills. For some reason, every time we start talking about the dirty dishes or laundry, my mind starts wondering what will happen on the next Game of Thrones, or where we’re going for our next hike or…
Pretty sure it’s genetic 😉
This is amazing advice! I love linking people to other blogs from my posts (it does make me feel like a ninja master of blogging!) but I hadn’t thought about doing that in comments, lol. Thanks for the food for thoiught. 🙂
I still have a lot to learn about effectively connecting blogging friends. Looks like I better head back over to your place to check it out. Cheers Monica!
Wow, Gabe. You have been “getting around” these weeks, learning a bunch along the way. Thanks for doing the trial and errors and sharing what works. Your tips rock as much as those Snicker bars. 🙂 Your audience is growing substantially. The more I read and comment to blogs, the more I feel connected with people as well. It is such a nice feeling, but so very time-consuming. I wish I had more time to engage and figure out what works and what doesn’t. Luckily, I have you for that!
Hey Liesbet! yeah, blogging has kept me pretty busy lately, but it’s been even more fun than expected. You’re right though about time becoming the limiting factor during our early growth spurts. I can’t prove it, but I suspect that once we go through the blogger equivalent to puberty our efforts will start having even greater impact and reach an even wider audience (I can almost feel my voice changing just thinking about it ;))
Hope you enjoy the Snickers- you’ve sure earned it!
🙂
Good advice. I’ve been blogging since 2006. When I started I didn’t know what a blog was, but did it because a fellow grad student was hosting and wanted some stuff to host. I think, I’m still not very technical. Anyway, even with all those years of blogging I learned things fro your post. Specifically the ‘community pool’ thing. I get that prompt and I have never once ever opened it. I had no idea what that was. Now I will go check it out!
And I agree about commenting on other people’s blogs. I sometimes think I just don’t have time to read all of the blogs I’m now following. But they are just so interesting! I feel bad when I delete notices without reading but sometimes I have to. On the other hand, if I read it I try very hard to leave a comment that shows I read it. I know from my own experience how much those mean.
And I have ‘met’ so many wonderful people in the years of blogging. Many of them I consider friends even if I’ve not met them in real life, though I’ve actually met in person a half dozen of them now. When I’m traveling, if I’m near someone that I’ve blogged with for years I try to make time to meet them somewhere. Especially if they have a dog! 🙂
Thanks for the great advice….I look forward to future posts!
Howdy Dawn! Thanks so much for stopping by. I love meeting veteran bloggers! Your point about virtual connections with fellow bloggers becoming genuine friendships is absolutely true. I’m at a point now that I see virtual faces when crafting new posts, feels like I’m writing from them- to them. I think this might be improving the quality of my writing (I still have a loooonnnngggg way to go when it comes to improving the quality of blog content, but every little bit helps).
And I think you might enjoy the Community Pool. While many of the link sharers simply drop a post and go in order to get a small bump in their Domain Authority, I’ve meet extraordinary bloggers every week as a result of this linkup.
I’m REALLY behind right now with my blog reading, but when the dust settles a bit, I’m looking forward to heading over to your place. I think we’re gonna get along great.
Kudos Gabe on being featured and your ascendant ecstasy. XD I’ve also found the joy and growth in blogging comes from comments, visiting and enjoying other people’s blogs. Seems to confirm the giving is receiving motto. 🙂
hehehe hey Brad! I don’t know if “ascending ecstasy” is the right term here. I’m going with “unraveling anxiety” for now. At least until I can catch my breath.
And of course YOU would understand the gift of giving. I’ve said it so many times, you’re probably tired of hearing it, but its still true. You have a talent for finding and highlighting the best of others.
So glad we’ve met brother!
Thank you Gabe. I’m delighted to know you too.
Congrats, Gabe! Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy! 🙂
Back in my day, it was called being “Freshly Pressed.”
hehehe I can’t wait until I’m old enough to begin my stories with “back in my day…”
And you’ll always be Freshly Pressed to me Mer!
Don’t wish your youth away, Gabe! 🙂
Haha, thank you! A week after I started my blog in 2011, I was Freshly Pressed. I remember how exciting it was, all of that attention on me…wow!
hehehe they had INTERNET back in 2011 :0
They did, young grasshopper!! 😉 LOL!
Another great post Gabe. What more can one say other then to have friends one must first be friendly. You like soooo many others we are getting to know in the growing family of bloggers always make time to comment. Not only do you comment but you pick out particular points that let us know you really read our post. This is comforting and the basis for us wanting to learn more of you. Thank you.
Exactly Tom (and hiking Audrey)! Aren’t those comments that let you know someone else not only read, but took the time to share a specific and thoughtful observation amazing? You are the kind of people I love getting to know even better.
Once I get a chance to catch my breath, I’m looking forward to heading back over to your place. I’m curious to know how Audrey’s section hike is coming along!
Thanks, good stuff. I’m not a month into my blogging adventure, and so find info like this very useful. Both on the writing end and on the interacting with the community side of things. Follow my interests, pay attention, be respectful, and share in a healthy way.
Hey Steph and Welcome! Its so exciting to meet fellow bloggers that are new to the dance. So much information to absorb and so many places to go. I’m looking forward to heading over to your place to visit once things settle down here a bit.
And please feel free to ask questions as they arise. As with real life I suppose, the learning never stops. In fact, another blogger just taught me something uber helpful today too. So grateful – and hope to be able to pass it forward
Okay, at the risk of sounding cliché; Great post! Thanks for sharing it! I love that the tips that you shared are realistic and practical. They are the, in the trenches, information that bloggers need to hear. Not to mention the side lessons of blogger etiquette. I’d rather read this kind of information to help me improve my readership that those post that claim to have made $10,000.00 this week on their blog ones.
hehehe those posts are ridiculous aren’t they? I really don’t understand the appeal of sharing monthly income reports, but apparently, there is an audience for this kind of stuff. Part of me wonders if the “audience” are IRS auditors collecting information;)
And Diana… you have a little something on your nose 😉 (Monica likes to remind me that good friends are the ones that aren’t afraid to let me know I need to clear the boogers out of my nose)
Thank you, Gabe for taking time to write up these tips! I wish I had learned these few years back when I started my blog (I had no clue…) I agree with you that “That’s not an investment, it’s friggin fun!” It’s so friggin fun to connect with people throughout the world and share.
Another awesome post, Gabe! 🙂
Gabe, I’m four months into the world of blogging, and my head is definitely spinning with all the ways to connect in the blogging world. I love this article of yours, and I’m going to keep it as a great reference tool (and share it with others). Thanks for all of your insight!
I really dislike getting a comment that says check out my blog. If I get an Engaging comment I naturally will. It is a off putting and self serving to ask. I enjoy earning a loyal readership on the merit of my content and an individuals interest. Good luck with your blogging experience! It’s a fun world. 😉
All good suggestions, thanks! I’ve more or less given up trying to get followers just to have followers. It’s far more satisfying to have a few good friends who stop by every now and then and comment than to have hundreds who post just to post. But it’s taken me four years to come to this realization!
Great post! Congrats on your newfound stardom 😉
Thanks for sharing. Check out my latest post on how to make a ham-free, ham sandwich. Follow me please.
HAHAHA! Okay, I am done fooling around now. If I remember correctly, it was the magnificent Jenny Lawson who brought us together, and not a single day passes without me thanking my lucky stars that she did. You were the very first follower of my blog and have become a dear friend. The day we cheers with wine, and celebrate the beauty of farts in every language, is one I am very much looking forward to. Really, I can’t wait!!
Watching you grow your blog and become a blogging superstar has been a real privilege!! But more importantly, being able to call you friend is an absolute honour, and something I am eternally thankful for. I am so proud of you, Gabe, and can’t wait to see what is to come!
I’m so happy to have found your site and am giving thanks again today for you, your insights, and your generosity. There is some seriously helpful information here. I’ve long heard of the 80/20 rule, but not yet heard it applied to blogging and in fact was heading the wrong direction there. Had not heard of FB blogger groups, WordPress Community Pool or Discover, or thebloggess.com. I’d never heard of ‘link frogging’ either, though I was intuitively following the practice on a limited scale.
I’m pretty happy the Snickers was a virtual treat too – that chocolate gets me every time. 🙂
All very good tips, Gabe…some of which I do or have used, others I may just try on for size. Aside from a 1 or 2 month clunky start, I’m also about 6 months into this whole blogging thing and you have been one of my biggest and most genuine supporters, not to mention the fact that I’m sure you are responsible for many followers I now have checking out my page in the first place. So you, Sir, deserve 2 Snickers bars. Full size.